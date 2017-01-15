10 dogs killed in South Windsor house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH WINDSOR -- A house fire in South Windsor claimed the lives of ten pets.

Firefighters arrived at a single family home on Griffin Road in the northern end of South Windsor Sunday evening to see flames through the roof. Neighbors said they saw flames shooting out of the second-floor and called 911 just after 7:30 p.m. They said owners of the house were not home at the time the fire occurred but ten dogs were killed in the blaze.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and there were no other injuries. South Windsor called in help from Manchester to fight the fire.