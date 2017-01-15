× Milford firefighters find a submerged car in pond

MILFORD — Firefighters in Milford responded to an usual rescue Sunday. Firefighters along with department’s dive team were called to an icy bond to find a car fully submerged.

At 2 p.m. Sunday, Milford firefighters received a call saying a car was in a pond behind a house on Tomahawk Lane. The Milford Fire Department Dive team entered the pond to search the car but found nothing inside. A heavy duty wrecker soon arrived and pulled the vehicle onto dry land.

Divers reentered the icy pond to look for anyone who might be trapped. They discovered nothing and said the area was clear.

Milford Police are conducting an ongoing investigation into the incident.