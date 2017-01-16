A milkman makes the rounds in Enfield

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ENFIELD -- Rich in tradition, rich in calcium, that's' what they'll tell you at Smyth's Trinity Farm where the practice of delivering the product by milkman has gone on for nearly 20 years.

"We have a full-time milkman, isn't that crazy?" laughed Anne Dugas one of owner's at Smyth's. Making runs from Milford to Longmeadow, Smyth's milkman, 20-year old John Vogel, says he probably logs a thousand miles a week in his small white van.

"I enjoy it," Vogel said. "It's fun, you get to meet new people and go all over the state."

Home delivery of the milk bottles is mostly centered around the Enfield area while some wholesale clients are in the southern part of the state. Sam Smyth, one of the farm owners said, "The milk is 12 hours old when we bottle it so getting it to the customer every week fresh is very important to us, the product speaks for itself."

Dugas, who is Smyth's older sister, said having a milkman is working out well. "People keep calling, we get new customers every week."