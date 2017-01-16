× Arrest made in fatal shooting of NY teen who wanted to play for UConn

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. — Police have made an arrest in the fatal shooting New York girl who dreamed of playing for UConn on New Year’s Eve.

WPIX reported that an arrest was made on Monday.

Shamoya McKenzie, 13, was killed by a stray bullet. She was not the intended target.

McKenzie was an eighth grader at the Graham School and a rising star on her school’s basketball team. Last week, she made an honorary member of the UConn women’s basketball team.

UConn Coach Geno Auriemma said he decided to make the gesture after hearing the story of young girl.

The Westchester District Attorney is expected to provide further details of the arrest Tuesday.

