× Clinton man arrested over the weekend charged in more burglaries: Police

CLINTON — Police believe a man arrested Sunday may be connected to more burglaries than what he was originally charged with.

Early Sunday morning, police arrested Samuel Schultz, 23 of Clinton, after they say he burglarized a two homes in the area. Later in the day, police reported several more homes and cars being broken into.

Around 12:38 a.m., Clinton police received a call from a resident on Brush Hill Road. The caller reported she was woken up by an unknown male intruder inside her home. She confronted him and he fled the house before police could arrive.

Then, around 1:45 a.m., police received another call from a resident on Carriage Drive. That caller also reported that someone was inside his home in his basement/garage. Since officers were already in the area, they arrived within seconds of the call and found the suspect as he was leaving the house.

Police said the suspect had a large capacity carry bag which held several containers of alcohol he was trying to steal from the house.

Later in the day Sunday, police had several other reports of cars and homes that were entered. They also recovered a stun gun which they believe was dropped at the scene one of the burglaries that was reported later in the day.

Schultz was charged with three counts of burglary in the first degree, three counts of burglary in the third degree, criminal possession of an electronic defense weapon, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief, and larceny. He’s being held on $46,000 bond and will appear in Middletown court on January 17.