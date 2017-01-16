East Haven’s Pane places second in all-time high school hockey wins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST HAVEN -- When you have success on a consistent basis over a long period of time, you get to hang with the big boys.

East Haven head hockey coach Lou Pane has done just that.

For a guy like Pane, who grew up when Hamden and West Haven were the dominant teams, the “big boys” were named Lou Astorino and Artie Crouse.

Now, Pane stands solely in second place behind Crouse in all time wins for high school hockey. He has been with the same coaching staff for years, which he attributes to his success.