Forgot something? Bradley Airport adds vending machines to make traveling with baby easier

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINDSOR LOCKS -- We've all been there — stuck on a plane while our little one is shrieking, wailing or squirming. We feel edgy, sure, and the people around us aren't pleased.

"I felt bad today because, on our first flight, she was crying and the guy in front of us was trying to sleep. So, I felt bad but what am I going to do about it?" said Sherri Sciarappa, who recently flew from Florida to Connecticut with her 18-month old granddaughter, Grace.

Bradley International Airport may have the answer for parents. The airport is trying to make traveling with an infant or toddler a little easier with the introduction of two new vending machines located near the security checkpoint and baggage claim areas. These "Baby on the Go" machines stock pacifiers, teething toys, ibuprofen, sippy cups, rash cream and snacks for purchase, especially convenient if you forget a vital item at home. Click here for the entire column from The Hartford Courant.