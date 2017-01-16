× Hundreds expected at college fundraising event in Hartford celebrating MLK Day

HARTFORD — Nearly 1,000 people are expected to attend a college fundraising event for African-American high school girls in celebration of Martin Luther King Day Monday.

President Barak Obama Appointee Dr. Freeman A. Hrabowski III will deliver the keynote address at the 32nd Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Scholarship Breakfast, hosted by the Hartford Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Monday at 9 a.m.

Hrabowski is president of the University of Maryland in Baltimore County and a consultant on science and math education to national agencies, universities, and school systems. He was named by Obama to chair the President’s Advisory Commission on Educational Excellence for African Americans.

The event continues to be Hartford Alumnae Chapter’s signature scholarship fundraiser and one of the largest MLK celebrations in Connecticut.