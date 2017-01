× Traffic lingers on I-91 south in Rocky Hill following afternoon crash

ROCKY HILL — I-91 southbound was closed in Rocky Hill Monday afternoon but has since reopened.

The accident happened between Exits 23 and 22S, according to the Department of Transportation. The highway was congested between Exits 25N and 23 for about two miles. It has since cleared.

The crash occurred around 3 p.m.

No word on what caused the crash or if anyone was injured.