Intruder shot by homeowner in New Haven

NEW HAVEN — Police in New Haven are investigating after they said an intruder was shot by a homeowner at 199 Pine Street.

Police said the suspect, Jorge Ortiz, 26, address unknown, is alive, and they said he was shot in the shoulder. He was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital.

Police said a registered handgun was used in the shooting and they said the suspect broke in by “forced entry” just after 3:30 a.m.

That is when, the homeowner told police, he confronted Ortiz after hearing banging at his front door. He said he shot Ortiz after Ortiz kicked in his front door and entered his home.

Police said the homeowner was being interviewed by investigators but he has not been charged.

Ortiz is listed in stable condition.