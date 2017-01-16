Mostly sunny today with seasonable temperatures, tracking potential wintry mix Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Not much to worry about weather-wise as we head back to work this week. For Martin Luther King Day, the forecast is calling for lots of sunshine with some clouds in the afternoon hours. Mild temperatures are taking over once again, with slowly but steadily increasing temperatures throughout the week.

Highs on Monday are in the low 40s, but by week’s end, we’ll be closer to 50 degrees. That means our next potential storm is rain only, not snow. It will likely arrive here late Tuesday and rain through Wednesday.

Forecast Details:

Today: Another frigid wake up. Highs in the upper 30s and mostly calm winds.

Tuesday: Chance of rain and freezing rain Tuesday morning.. mostly cloudy.

Wednesday: Warm up! Temperatures reach mid to upper 40s, even 50 in some spots. Possible rain in the morning.

Thursday: Partly sunny and highs once again near 45 degrees.

