New Haven man critically injured after early morning shooting

NEW HAVEN — A New Haven man is in critical condition Monday morning after being shot.

Police said they responded to reports of gunfire just after 1 a.m. at 206 Fulton Terrace.

They said that is where they found Brian Maurice Wright, 27, of George Street in New Haven, in the driveway. He’d been shot several times, according to police.

Wright was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital and is in critical condition. At this time, there is no suspect or suspect description, according to police.

Police are asking for the public’s help. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call them at 203-946-6304. Calls may be made anonymously.