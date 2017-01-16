× Patriots and Falcons favored to meet in Super Bowl – Watch on FOX 61

Oddsmakers in Las Vegas made the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons favorites to meet in the Super Bowl.

Atlanta is a 4-point favorite to beat Green Bay at home next Sunday, on FOX 61 at 3 p.m., while New England is a 5.5-point pick at most sports books to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Steelers rematch with the Patriots in the AFC Championship game.he Patriots-Steelers game will be on CBS at 6:40 Sunday.

The Patriots opened as a 4.5-point favorite after the Steelers edged the Kansas City Chiefs but money came in on the Pats like it has all season in sports books, pushing the point spread up.

Both games are expected to be high scoring affairs, with the over/under for the Patriots-Steelers at 51.5 points and the total for the Packers-Falcons game a whopping 60.5 points.

Coverage of the NFC Championship Sunday on FOX 61 begins at noon. Super Bowl LI will be on Sunday, February 5, on FOX 61.