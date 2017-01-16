Recipe – Healthy snacks for the new year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Kevin Masse, Social Influencer, Home Cook & Brand Partnerships @TheFeedFeed stopped by FOX 61's Good Day Connecticut to talk about halthy snacks for the new year, and brought along two unique snack ideas that can be made ahead of time.

Roasted Sweet Potato ‘Toast’ with tahini yogurt (Serves 2)

Ingredients:

1 sweet potato sliced into ¼ inch disks

2 teaspoons olive oil

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

½ cup Greek yogurt or dairy free yogurt

1 tablespoon tahini

1 teaspoon lemon juice

¼ teaspoon ras el hanout

1 cucumber sliced into ¼ inch disks

2 tablespoons pomegranate arils

2 teaspoons Pomegranate molasses

Cilantro to garnish

Directions

Preheat oven to 450 degrees

Toss potatoes with olive oil, salt and pepper and lay on a parchment line rimmed baking sheet. Roast for 10-15 minutes or until golden and crispy - turning halfway through roasting.

While potatoes roast, whisk yogurt, tahini, lemon juice and ras el hanout in a small bowl. Set aside. Slice cucumber and remove pomegranate arils.

When potatoes are done, transfer to a wire baking rack and allow to cool completely.

Top potatoes with a slice of cucumber, a dollop of sauce and pomegranate seeds. Garnish with tender cilantro leaves.

Healthy Curry Popcorn Mix (Serves 2)

Ingredients:

3 cups popped popcorn (preferably homemade)

¼ cup Dried Figs, quartered

¼ cup goji berries

¼ cup dried mango, diced

1 tablespoon olive oil

½ teaspoon curry powder

¼ teaspoon kosher salt.

Directions

Preheat oven to 350

In a large bowl combine popcorn and dried fruit. In a small bowl whisk the oil with curry powder and salt – toss to combine.

Can be made ahead and stored in an airtight container!