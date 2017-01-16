Waterbury poet’s lifelong dream comes true with help from a new friend and the internet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WATERBURY -- A writer from Waterbury is getting a lot of recognition for a Christmas poem she wrote, thanks to an unlikely friendship.

Anne Zotto, 88, has been writing for years and has always wanted her work to be published but it never got picked up. Her grandson's girlfriend, Jessica Clark, 21, decided to help since Anne has become a good friend.

Jessica took Anne’s poem “The Hustle and Bustle of Christmas,” and emailed it out to her friends in several countries.

“She always doubted her talents so I guess I just wanted to show her that her work was great and kind of do something special for a Christmas gift,” Jessica said. “I couldn't get it published officially so, I thought, well let's show her how many people have read the work, loved the poem and what they thought of it.”

Each person Jessica sent an email to, read the poem, took a picture with it, and sent the photograph to her. Then, they sent the poem off to another friend.

In about two months, the poem reached 500 people in 36 countries including England, Afghanistan, Nepal, Jordan, Greece and Colombia. By mid-January, it had a reach of about 3,000 people.

Jessica took the pictures and compiled them into a book for Anne that she titled “Happy Will Always Find You.” She gave the book to Anne on Christmas and recorded her reaction.

“It means everything to me,” Zotto said. “It means my work is recognized and its making people happy and that makes me happy.”

Jessica said people are still reaching out to her asking if they can take a picture with the poem and add it to the book.

“It just spiraled,” she said. “I guess it just restored my faith in humanity or something you know, I didn't expect it to get this far at all, it’s just kinda special that it did.”

Here is Anne's poem:

The Hustle and Bustle of Christmas

By Anne Zotto

Last minute shopping

There’s no stopping.

Trees are trimming

Hearts are brimming.

Pies are making

Cookies baking.

So excited

Houses lighted.

Gifts are wrapping

Grandpa’s napping.

Church we’re going

Ahh it’s snowing.

Choo choos chugging

Friends are hugging.

Egg nogg pouring

Grandpa’s snoring.

Bells are ringing

Carolers singing.

Stockings hanging

Tinsel dangling.

Bed we’re going

It’s still snowing.

Children peeping

Still not sleeping.

Day is dawning

Christmas morning.

Santa was here

Also his deer.

Children rising

Not surprising.

Gifts a plenty

Five and twenty.

Much unwrapping

Dog is yapping.

Eyes are gleaming

Coffee steaming.

Grandpa’s waking

Breakfast taking.

Guests appearing

Gifts they’re bearing.

Turkeys carving

We’re all starving.

Glasses clinking

Toast we’re drinking.

Merry Christmas one and all!