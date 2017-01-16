Winter Weather Advisory in effect Tuesday for northern counties

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect Tuesday for northern counties, and a Freezing Rain advisory is in effect for Northern Fairfield County. The potential for Freezing Rain is small, but enough to cause concern.

Overnight, clouds will thicken up and temps will remain mild in the mid to upper 20s.

Highs will struggle Tuesday, and as temps in higher elevations stay close to 32 at the surface , the threat for icing is increased. Temps reach the upper 30s for the rest of the state.

Quieter weather once the rain/freezing rain leaves early Wednesday.

Forecast Details:

Tonight: Clouds thicken and temps stay in the mid to upper 20s.

Tuesday: Chance of rain and freezing rain Tuesday morning.. mostly cloudy.

Wednesday: Warm up! Temperatures reach mid to upper 40s, even 50 in some spots. Possible rain in the morning.

Thursday: Partly sunny and highs once again near 45 degrees.

