Ansonia police searching for suspect who shot a man in stomach

ANSONIA — Police are looking for a suspect in a shooting Tuesday night.

Police were notified at 7:38 p.m. that Griffin Hospital was treating a shooting victim. Police said the 25-year-old man was shot in the stomach at 112 Central Street in Ansonia and taken to the hospital by private car.

Police said the victim was transferred to Bridgeport Hospital where he was in stable condition.

