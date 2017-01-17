Ask the Attorney – Rear-end accident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Atty Cardoso,

A delivery truck rear-ended me on the highway, causing me to strike the vehicle in front of me. The driver that rear-ended me is claiming that I rear ended the vehicle in front of me first, which caused him to stop suddenly and crash into the back of my vehicle. The truck driver’s insurance company has not yet agreed to pay for the damage to my vehicle even though the police officer said he was at fault. Why is the other driver’s insurance company giving me a hard time? I will need a rental vehicle to get to school and work when my vehicle is being repaired. Can I sue anyone for this accident because I have a sore neck and back?

–Jessica