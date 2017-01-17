× Attorney: Greenwich official will deny sexual assault charge

GREENWICH — The lawyer for a Greenwich official said his client will plead not guilty to sexually assaulting a woman last month following a disagreement at a town-owned senior facility.

The Greenwich Time reports 71-year-old Chris von Keyserling, a member of the Representative Town Meeting of Greenwich, was arrested last week in connection with the Dec. 9 incident.

Court documents said a worker at the Nathaniel Witherell Home went to her office when a brief political discussion with von Keyserling became acrimonious.

Police said von Keyserling, of Cos Cob, inappropriately touched her when she tried to leave.

Von Keyserling faces a misdemeanor sexual assault charge. He’s expected in court next week.

His attorney, Phil Russell, said the incident wasn’t sexual in nature and said the charge stems from a “jocular” moment.