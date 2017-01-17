× Deer rescued from ice in Canton

CANTON — Police were called to a pond to rescue a trapped deer in Canton on Tuesday morning.

The Canton Police and Fire departments posted on Facebook that they were dispatched to a deer stuck on ice behind 121 Dowd Avenue.

They said they were able to move the deer from the ice to the edge of the frozen pond, then on to land.

An officer from Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection arrived a short time later and relocated the deer into the woods.

The deer did not seem injured. Last week, a deer rescued from a frozen river in Simsbury had to be euthanized due to the injuries it suffered.

