Hillhouse maintains a perfect record with win over Fairfield Prep

NEW HAVEN -- The Hillhouse Academics boys basketball team moved to 10-0 on the season with a 79-42 throttling of the Fairfield Prep Jesuits on Tuesday night.

Thanks to defense, including several blocks from junior forward Davonte Edwards, and fast breaks Hillhouse quickly jumped out to a double digit lead.

At the half Hillhouse would lead 44-23 and would not let up the defensive pressure in the second. A combination of full court pressure leading to steals and a strong interior defense secure the victory and kept Hillhouse record unblemished.