× Fairfield teacher busted for exposing himself to a minor

FAIRFIELD – Fairfield police said they arrested a school employee for exposing himself to minors.

They said on Monday, Jeff Iwanicki, 44, of Milford, turned himself in at the Fairfield Police Department, after he was advised through his attorney that there was an active warrant for his arrest.

Iwanicki was charged with two counts of risk of injury/impairing the morals of a minor, public indecency, and breach of peace for exposing himself to a juvenile, according to police.

Iwanicki was released after posting $50,000 bail.

Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Toni R. Jones released the following statement on Tuesday morning:

“The Fairfield Public schools was recently notified that a member of its staff at Fairfield Warde High School was arrested on January 16, 2017. At the time of the arrest, the employee was not at school or in contact with students. Immediately after school officials learned of the allegations approximately one month ago, the employee was placed on an administrative leave of absence pending an investigation. This action enabled the school district to ensure the safety of its students while also reserving immediate judgment on the employee. The employee has not been in contact with students at school since being placed on leave. As this matter is still under investigation, no further details can be provided.”