Owner of Hamden spa faces prostitution charges

HAMDEN — The owner of day spa located across the street from town hall and close to a police station is facing prostitution charges.

Hamden police said Monday that 55-year-old Jianwei Zhang, owner of the Kismet Day Spa at 2375 Whitney Avenue in Hamden, was arrested last week and charged with engaging in and permitting prostitution on the premises.

Zhang of Randolph, Massachusetts, was detained on a $2,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court in Meriden on Jan. 27.

Capt. Ronald Smith said in a release that police started investigating after they received information that prostitution had been occurring at the site.

No one answered the phone at the spa.