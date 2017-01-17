× Pedestrian killed in New Haven crash; streets closed near Yale-New Haven Hospital

NEW HAVEN — A woman was killed Tuesday afternoon when she was struck by a car near Yale-New Haven Hospital.

Emergency crews were called to the scene a shortly after 3 p.m. at York Street and South Frontage Road.

New Haven police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene of the accident.

Traffic in the area was impacted by the crash, and the roads in the area are likely to be closed for several hours, according to police.

Drivers are asked to avoid Park Street toward Yale New Haven Hospital, south Frontage Road, east of Howard Avenue and Howe Street, Sylvan and Davenport Avenues, inbound as well as York Street and Cedar Street toward the hospital.

