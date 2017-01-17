Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Chelsea is a 3-year-old cat who was found as a stray outside someone’s home, just kind of hanging around, so they brought her to Connecticut Humane Society.

She tested positive for FIV and had a hernia and fleas.

She doesn't have much experience with kids or dogs, but may be good with them.

She must go to a home where she is the only cat or to a home with other FIV cats.

Cats can get FIV from another cat, through a bite, or sometimes a mom cat can pass it to her kittens. It weakens a cat’s immune system, so they can get sick more easily and need to be indoor-only cats but they can live normal lives where you don’t even notice it. They should have nutritional and balanced diets and regular vet check-ups. It is a feline-only disease not a problem for humans nor dogs. It's not a condition to be scared of when adopting a cat.

For more information on Chelsea or other pets that need homes, contact the CT Humane Society.