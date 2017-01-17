Rain tonight, temps in low to mid 30s could bring slippery roads

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Steady cold rain, and a few pockets of freezing rain and sleet remain in the forecast.

We’re watching the Litchfield Hills closely for any issues – remember – all it takes is a little patch of black ice to cause trouble for the evening commute.

Rain continues to fall throughout the state tonight, with temps in the low to mid 30s – close enough to freezing.

The rain tapers off Wednesday, with highs getting to the low 40s. For Thursday through the weekend – more sun, allowing milder temps to come in – getting up to the upper 40s at times.

Forecast Details:

Tonight: Some lingering rain/ice. Just plain rain for most. Lows: 30s.

Wednesday: Warm up! Temperatures reach mid to upper 40s, even 50 in some spots. Possible rain in the morning.

Thursday: Partly sunny and highs once again near 45 degrees.

