× Silver Alert cancelled for baby girl missing from Putnam

PUTNAM — State Police have cancelled a Silver Alert they had issued Tuesday for an 11-month-old girl missing from Putnam.

At the time, state police said Leah Blanchard may be with her mother who is 15.

Leah is described by police as being 2’3″ tall and weighs 18 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes. Police did not provide a picture of her.

State Police said the alert was related to a Department of Children and Families case.

No other details were provided.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.