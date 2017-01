× Dozens of schools cancel evening classes, events due to Winter Weather Advisory

A winter weather advisory is in effect today for the northern four counties and we may have some slippery roads at times. The potential for freezing rain is small, but enough to cause concern.

Berlin Public Schools | No Eve Activities

Bolton Public Schools | No Aft Activities

Bristol Public Schools | Early Dismissal

Bristol Tech Ed. Ctr. | No AM K

CREC Greater Htfd Acad Math/Science | No Classes No Aft Activities

CT River Academy | No Aft Activities

Coventry Public Schools | Aft School Act Cancel

Cromwell Public Schools | No Eve Activities

Early Childhood Mag Sch at Goodwin Col | No Aft Activities

Ellington Public Schools | No Eve Activities

FOCUS Center for Autism Canton | Closed

Farmington Public Schools | No Aft Activities

Glastonbury Public Schools | Aft School Act Cancel

Goodwin College | Closed at 4pm

Hartford Public Schools | Aft School Act Cancel

IEC New England | All Classes Cancelled

Intl Inst of Cosmetology-Weth | No Night Classes

New Britain Public Schools | No Aft Activities

New Horizon Kids Academy | Closed at 2pm

New Milford Public Schools | No Eve Activities

Putnam Public Schools | No Aft Activities

Simsbury Continuing Ed | No Eve Classes

Vernon Public Schools | No Eve Activities

West Hartford Public Schools | No Aft Activities No Eve Activities

Wethersfield Public Schools | No Aft Activities

Windsor Adult Education | Closed No Adult Ed

Windsor Locks Public Schools | No Aft Activities

Windsor Public Schools | Aft School Act Cancel

YWCA New Britain Child Care Ctr | Early Closing 3 Hours No Eve Classes

