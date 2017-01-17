State Police on the lookout for solicitors posing as Tolland firefighters
TOLLAND — State Police confirmed that they are monitoring reports of a solicitation scam in Tolland.
The Tolland Fire Department warned resident through twitter of solicitors posing as members of the department.
They advised residents on Walbridge Hill Road that solicitors were going door-to-door claiming to be members of the Tolland Fire Department.
The fire department reminded residents that members do not go door-to-door or do phone drive solicitations and that any suspicious activity should be reported to the Connecticut State Police.
Last year, Eversource said businesses and residential customers across the state were being targeted by scammers who were going door-to-door pretending to be Eversource employees.
