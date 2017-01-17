× State Police on the lookout for solicitors posing as Tolland firefighters

TOLLAND — State Police confirmed that they are monitoring reports of a solicitation scam in Tolland.

The Tolland Fire Department warned resident through twitter of solicitors posing as members of the department.

They advised residents on Walbridge Hill Road that solicitors were going door-to-door claiming to be members of the Tolland Fire Department.

#TollandFire does not do door to door or phone drive solicitations of our residents. Please report suspicious activity to CSP Troop C. https://t.co/bSdu1tCp1L — Tolland Alert (@TollandAlert) January 17, 2017

The fire department reminded residents that members do not go door-to-door or do phone drive solicitations and that any suspicious activity should be reported to the Connecticut State Police.

Last year, Eversource said businesses and residential customers across the state were being targeted by scammers who were going door-to-door pretending to be Eversource employees.