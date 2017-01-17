× Police searching for man caught on camera robbing bank inside Putnam Stop & Shop

PUTNAM — Police are searching for a man caught on camera robbing a bank Tuesday morning.

State police were alerted to alarms from the Putnam branch of People’s Bank, located inside of the Route 44 plaza Stop & Shop, near the I-391 interchange, around 10:15 a.m.

Troopers learned that a man walked up to the counter and demanded cash from a teller. He was handed an undisclosed amount of money before running from the scene. He did not display a weapon during the robbery, police said.

Police said the suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5’6″ tall, with facial hair. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, with gray sweat pants and white sneakers. Investigators believe he may have left the Stop & Shop in a dark-colored Jeep Wrangler.

Anyone who may have witnessed the robbery, as well as anyone with information regarding the suspect’s whereabouts or identity, is asked to contact Connecticut State Police Troop D in Danielson. They can be reached by calling (860) 779-4900, or by texting their tip line at 274-637. All calls relating to this investigation are confidential.