Classmate suspected of killing Sterling teen faces judge for 1st time in emotional courtroom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DANIELSON -- The tears and emotions were raw the moment Kevin Weismore, 19, entered Courtroom One at State Superior Court in Danielson Tuesday afternoon.

Weismore was charged with murder and tampering with evidence in the death of his former classmate. He's accused of stabbing Todd "TJ" Allen, 18, to death during an alleged altercation the day after Christmas. State Police say Weismore hid Allen's body. He confessed and was arrested on Friday.

Hundreds of people helped search for Allen but nothing came up. On Friday, more than three weeks later, Weismore confessed to the stabbing and led police to Allen's remains.

"I really want anything that can be thrown at them to be thrown at them, but it’s the saddest, saddest thing that one boy decided that he was going to ruin the lives of so many people," said Christina Moses, Allen's mother after the arraignment. "All I want now is for everyone in the whole world to know the truth that TJ was a good person."

Weismore is being held on a $1 million bond. He is due back in court February 3.