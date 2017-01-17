× Unidentified man broke display cases in town hall with baseball bat: Manchester Police

MANCHESTER — Police said a man was arrested after he took a baseball bat to several display cases in town hall Wednesday afternoon.

Police said around 3:00 p.m., a black male in his late 30’s walked into Manchester Town Hall, armed with a baseball bat. They said he started smashing out the glass on various display cabinets in central area of the building with the bat.

Authorities said workers in the building went into lockdown as the incident was going on. When police arrived on scene, they said the suspect was sitting on a staircase and provided passive resistance as Officers attempted to handcuff him.

Police are attempting to identify the suspect. If anyone recognizes the individual, they are asked to contact Manchester Police at 860-645-5500