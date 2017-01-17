West Hartford student wins Farmington Bank video contest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD - Liam Wilson, a 9th grade student at Hall High School, is the winner of a Farmington Bank-sponsored video competition for teenage students.

To participate in the contest, students 13-18 created videos about saving and using money wisely. Wilson’s video, Trick Shots to Success, shows how he and his brother, Conlan, saved money over time to purchase the items they needed to start their own business. True to its title, the video features impressive trick shots using footballs, basketballs and soccer balls. Throughout the video, the Wilson brothers explain how they saved money to start their business. Ever the entrepreneurs, Liam and Conlan hope this will provide them with enough money to someday buy a house to rent to their friends!

"We’re impressed with the production and theme of Liam’s video," said John J. Patrick, Jr., chairman, president and CEO of Farmington Bank in a statment. "Liam demonstrates the importance of saving in order to make desired purchases and can be looked upon as a role model by his teenage peers in this regard.”

For winning Farmington Bank’s competition, Wilson received a $100 Visa gift card and his video is showcased on the Bank’s website and YouTube page. In addition, Farmington Bank submitted Wilson’s video, Trick Shots to Success, to a national contest called Lights, Camera, Save!, organized by the American Bankers Association (ABA) Foundation.

The top three national winners of Lights, Camera, Save! will receive a cash prize of $1,000, $2,500 and $5,000 respectively from the American Bankers Association Foundation to fund their savings goals. The national round winners will be announced by the ABA in late February.