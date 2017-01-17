Winter weather advisory issued for northern Conn.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A winter weather advisory is in effect today for the northern four counties as we may have some slippery roads at times. The potential for freezing rain is small, but enough to cause concern.

Temperatures will stay in the 30s today with some rain moving in. As that rain moves in, the ground may still be frozen across parts of northern CT. Especially in the hills, there may be some ice forming (hence that Winter Weather Advisory).

Even though there's that icy potential, for the majority of Connecticut we'll just see rain. As we head on for tomorrow, that rain will taper off, although Wednesday may start off a bit wet.

There will be quieter weather once the rain/freezing rain leaves early Wednesday.

Forecast Details:

Today: Chance of rain and freezing rain Tuesday morning, mainly in the hills in northern Conn. Overall, mostly cloudy skies and cool temperatures in the 30s.

Tonight: Some lingering rain/ice. Just plain rain for most. Lows: 30s.

Wednesday: Warm up! Temperatures reach mid to upper 40s, even 50 in some spots. Possible rain in the morning.

Thursday: Partly sunny and highs once again near 45 degrees.

