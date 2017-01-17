× Woman hit by car in Hartford

HARTFORD — Hartford police said a woman is recovering after being hit by a car.

Police said Leslie Robles, 33, of Hartford has broken bones, including a fractured skull, after being hit by a red 2004 Chevy Venture in GardenHartford Monday night driven by Kolaiah Davis-Muff, 29, of Hartford.

Police said Robles was hit at the intersection of Garden and Mather streets at around 7:30 p.m. She was taken to Saint Francis Hospital with a broken femur, broken arm, fractured skull, and possibly broken ribs. Police said she is listed in stable condition.

Davis-Muff stayed at the scene of the accident and was cooperative with police, they said, and was charged with having insufficient insurance and operating a motor vehicle registered out-of-state.