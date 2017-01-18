× Authorities: Chinese scammers stole Farmington’s $2M payment to Torrington company

FARMINGTON — Authorities said Chinese scammers stole a $2 million online payment sent to a Torrington company for improvements to a Farmington sewage treatment plant.

The town sent the payment to C.H. Nickerson & Co. Inc. in September.

Farmington police Chief Paul Melanson said scammers targeted the company’s municipal customers and fraudulently manipulated the Automated Clearing House system to send the funds to a different account.

Local and federal law enforcement officials are investigating. Police suspect other towns and cities were also victimized.

Town officials said more than $860,000 has been recovered.

Authorities said there are no indications that anyone in the town participated in the scheme.

The Hartford Courant reports new payment limits have been implemented on the ACH system. The town will also independently confirm information submitted on ACH documents.