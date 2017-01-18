× Driver causes serious crash in Plainfield, then takes off

PLAINFIELD — Plainfield police are on the lookout for a driver that took off after causing serious crash.

Police said that on Tuesday at around 6:30 p.m. a two-vehicle crash happened on Norwich Road in the area of La Cantina Bar and Grill.

Police said that an unknown make and model passenger car left the bar and grill parking lot, causing a gray Ford F150 headed south on Norwich Road and driven by Mark Jordan of Moosup to swerve out of the way.

The front passenger side of the passenger car ht the back of the pickup truck, causing the driver to lose control before hitting a telephone pole. The car headed north on Norwich Road.

After hitting the pole, power lines fell across Norwich Road, and a tractor-trailer truck ran over and got tangled in the power lines, according to police.

All involved in the crash declined medical treatment at the scene.

This crash is still under investigation but police said they found a tan Toyota Camry with visible damage to the front passenger’s side bumper area on Cady Lane.