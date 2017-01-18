Hundreds of Connecticut women set to attend Women’s March on Washington

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GLASTONBURY -- Roughly 200,000 people are expected to descend on Washington, D.C. this Saturday for the Women's March on Washington.

The march is designed to send a message to the incoming administration that women's rights are human rights.

Eighty buses from Connecticut are expected to go to Washington for the march. Susan Rogers and her daughters Lauren and Ann are among those who will be going to participate. The family will be taking a bus from Glastonbury at 2 a.m. Saturday morning.

Susan's daughter, Lauren Pizzoferrato, said the march started as a smaller group, but has since snowballed. "I think the one good thing coming out of this election is the amount of people that are coming together," said Pizzoferrato. "Just this whole resurgence of the women's movement is really great to see."

Pizzoferrato and Rogers said the sheer number of women set to attend the march is proof that the movement is thriving. "The women's movement isn't going anywhere," said Pizzoferrato.

"I think some younger people think it's something from the past that's already been accomplished," said Rogers. "But I think our current events and election point out that there's a lot of work left to be done."

According to the Women's March on Washington, more than 600 Sister Marches are taking place across the U.S. and internationally on Saturday. A Sister March will be taking place in Hartford at 1 p.m. on the North steps of the Capitol on Saturday.