Interracial couple finds racial slur spray-painted on their Stamford home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STAMFORD - The Stamford Police Department is investigating after racist graffiti was found at a couple's home.

An interracial couple in Stamford found the disturbing vandalism on the front of their home over the past weekend.

When Heather Lindsay and Lexene Charles woke up Saturday morning, they found the "n" word spray painted in three-foot high letters on the garage of their home on High Clear Drive.

They believe that they were targeted because they are an interracial couple.

Police are investigating the incident as a "bias crime" and have been interviewing neighbors and gathering tips.