Mild temperatures stick with us through the weekend

The rain and drizzle continues to stick around. We have mostly cloudy skies with temperatures around 40 degrees.

For Thursday through the weekend – more sun, allowing milder temps to come in – getting up to the upper 40s at times.

There may be some rain to start next week, but as many people would say, "at least it's not snow!"

Forecast Details:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with lows in the 30s. Could be some icy spots in the hills, but not a huge concern.

Thursday: Partly sunny and highs once again near 45 degrees.

Friday: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the 40s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with highs in the 40s.

Sunday: A mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid 40s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with rain. Highs: 40s.

Tuesday: Rain ending with clearing skies. Temperatures around 50.

