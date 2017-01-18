× Mom charged in Baby Doe case asks judge to dismiss charges

BOSTON — A lawyer for a Massachusetts woman accused of helping dispose of her 2-year-old daughter’s body has asked a judge to dismiss the charges or move the trial.

Rachelle Bond is charged as an accessory after the fact in the 2015 killing of her daughter, Bella Bond.

Bond’s former boyfriend, Michael McCarthy, is charged with murder.

In court Tuesday, Bond’s attorney said Bond didn’t willingly participate in the disposal of her daughter’s body.

A composite image of the girl was shared by millions on social media after her body washed up on a Boston Harbor island and she was identified only as Baby Doe.

Bond’s lawyer said the trial should be moved to western Massachusetts because of intense media attention the case received in Boston.

The judge didn’t immediately rule.