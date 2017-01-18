× New Britain man gets 18 months for severing Meriden man’s leg in drunken crash

MERIDEN — A New Britain man has pleaded guilty to drunken driving and other charges in connection with a car crash last year that severed a man’s leg.

The Record-Journal reports that 32-year-old Danny Perez was sentenced Tuesday to 18 months in prison.

The New Britain man pleaded guilty under the Alford doctrine, which means while he disagrees with some evidence he acknowledges there is enough for a conviction.

Police said the victim, 35-year-old Benjamin Ariza, of Meriden, was standing between two vehicles on the night of Feb. 16 when Perez crashed into the rear of one of them, pinning Ariza. His left leg was severed in the crash while his right leg was severely injured.

Police said Perez’s blood-alcohol content was well above the legal limit to drive.