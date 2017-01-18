Police investigating Bristol woman’s death

BRISTOL — Police are investigating the death of a woman found Wednesday.

Bristol police were called to 192 Main St. Connecticut State Police were also investigating the untimely death.

A 43-year-old woman’s lifeless body was found by her live-in boyfriend inside their Bristol apartment shortly after 4 a.m. The woman’s name has not been released.

Police said her boyfriend called police on Wednesday morning and said she was unresponsive. She was declared dead at the scene.

The Bristol Press reports an autopsy is scheduled for Thursday morning. Investigators could know her cause of death as early as Thursday afternoon.

State police are helping with the investigation.