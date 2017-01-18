Rain and drizzle sticks around, clears up later this afternoon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The rain and drizzle continues to stick around. As we head on for the afternoon, we have mostly cloudy skies with temperatures in the 40s.

For Thursday through the weekend – more sun, allowing milder temps to come in – getting up to the upper 40s at times.

There may be some rain to start next week, but as many people would say, "at least it's not snow!"

Forecast Details:

Today: Mostly cloudy with showers tapering off and some lingering drizzle. Highs around 40.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with lows in the 30s. Could be some icy spots in the hills, but not a huge concern.

Thursday: Partly sunny and highs once again near 45 degrees.

Friday: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the 40s.

Check out the FOX 61 Meteorologists on Facebook:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Joe Furey, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Joe Furey, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri

To sign up for the daily weather email, click here.