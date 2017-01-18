Several schools have delayed openings

Posted 5:27 AM, January 18, 2017, by , Updated at 05:28AM, January 18, 2017
HARTFORD — Though most towns across the state are just wet Wednesday morning, some schools still have delayed openings, to be on the safe side.

Here are some districts that have delays:

  • Bristol Tech Ed. Ctr. | No AM K
  • Explorations Charter School | Del Opening 2 Hours
  • Hartland Public Schools | Del Opening 2 Hours
  • IEC New England | All Classes Cancelled
  • Regional District 01 | Del Opening 1 1/2 Hours
  • Regional District 06 | Del Opening 2 Hours
  • Regional District 07 | Del Opening 2 Hours
  • Torrington Public Schools | Del Opening 2 Hours
  • Winchester Public Schools | Del Opening 2 Hours

Click here for a full list of delays and closings.

For the latest weather, click here.

