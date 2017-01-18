Several schools have delayed openings
HARTFORD — Though most towns across the state are just wet Wednesday morning, some schools still have delayed openings, to be on the safe side.
Here are some districts that have delays:
- Bristol Tech Ed. Ctr. | No AM K
- Explorations Charter School | Del Opening 2 Hours
- Hartland Public Schools | Del Opening 2 Hours
- IEC New England | All Classes Cancelled
- Regional District 01 | Del Opening 1 1/2 Hours
- Regional District 06 | Del Opening 2 Hours
- Regional District 07 | Del Opening 2 Hours
- Torrington Public Schools | Del Opening 2 Hours
- Winchester Public Schools | Del Opening 2 Hours
Click here for a full list of delays and closings.
For the latest weather, click here.
41.763711 -72.685093