Several schools have delayed openings

HARTFORD — Though most towns across the state are just wet Wednesday morning, some schools still have delayed openings, to be on the safe side.

Here are some districts that have delays:

Bristol Tech Ed. Ctr. | No AM K

Explorations Charter School | Del Opening 2 Hours

Hartland Public Schools | Del Opening 2 Hours

IEC New England | All Classes Cancelled

Regional District 01 | Del Opening 1 1/2 Hours

Regional District 06 | Del Opening 2 Hours

Regional District 07 | Del Opening 2 Hours

Torrington Public Schools | Del Opening 2 Hours

Winchester Public Schools | Del Opening 2 Hours

Click here for a full list of delays and closings.

For the latest weather, click here.