Sleepy Shelton bus driver appears in Derby court, has case continued

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DERBY -- A Shelton school bus driver caught on camera falling asleep while driving a busload of kids appeared in court Wednesday.

Paul Pixley, 55, faces charges including risk of injury to a minor, reckless endangerment and breach of peace.

On December 16th, terrified students took photos of Pixley, who fell asleep at the wheel nearly a dozen times that day, according to police.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, Pixley told police that on the day in question, he had taken methadone - but that he was no longer a drug addict. Bus company Landmark Student Transportation said he passed a drug screening when hired in July.

Pixley has been fired but not because of his arrest - he hadn't shown up for work since the day cops pulled him off the bus.

He is due back in court on February 22.