MIDDLETOWN -- Wednesday night the Wesleyan Cardinals hosted the Saints of Emmanuel College in a rare mid week game.

The pace was fast and furious from both teams from the opening tip.

Cardinals would use the fast break to open a quick lead early in the first half and build a fourteen point lead at the half. The pace didn’t slow down in the second half and Cardinals certainly didn’t either. Wesleyan would cruise to a 80-50 victory to move to 14-3 overall record on the year.