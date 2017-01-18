× Bomb threats called in to Jewish centers in West Hartford, Woodbridge possibly linked to national threats

WEST HARTFORD — Bomb threats were called in to multiple Jewish Community Centers across the country Wednesday, including two in Connecticut.

The Mandell JCC of Greater Hartford in West Hartford was evacuated due to the threat, police say. Children who attend preschool and daycare there were moved to a safe location nearby as a precaution. The facility also houses a gym.

The JCC of Greater New Haven in Woodbridge was also evacuated Wednesday morning. Officials at the center say the threat was called in just before 9:30 a.m. State police assisted Woodbridge officers with their investigation and brought bomb squad dogs to the scene.

Police said they don’t believe the threats are credible but they swept the buildings as a precaution.

The Jewish Community Center of Greater Boston in Newton, Massachusetts, and Jewish centers in Dewitt, New York; Cincinnati, Ohio; San Rafael, California; and Edison, New Jersey all also received threats on Wednesday.

Earlier this month, at least 8 Jewish Community Centers across the country were evacuated after receiving threats.