Mother charged after 3-year-old found wandering in Wolcott

WOLCOTT — Police charged a mother with risk of injury after they found her three-year-old wandering outside wearing only a diaper and t-shirt.

Police charged Kaila Lanfair, 24, of Wolcott, with risk of injury to a minor after they said the found the young girl outside around 2:50 p.m. Thursday. The child was not injured in the incident.

Lanfair told police the child was sleeping downstairs when Lanfair left to go upstairs to go to the bathroom. She then heard cars screeching and honking their horns on the busy road outside.

Police arrived in minutes after getting calls from people who saw the child outside and found the mother and child in the home.

Police said Lanfair explained what happened and showed the child safety door handles inside the house. Police said the investigating officers did see childproof covers on the knobs, however have no way of knowing if the door had been left ajar, making it easy for the child to open the door.

Lanfair is expected to appear in court Friday.