A warm streak challenges state ski areas

NEW HARTFORD- A streak of temperatures in the 40s and perhaps heading to the 50's next week mean ski areas in Connecticut have another Winter fight ahead.

At Ski Sundown in New Hartford, they say, fortunately, colder temps earlier in the season allowed their snowmakers to stockpile. "After last winter this is just fine", said Jarrod Moss the snow sports director at the popular ski area. "We're 100 percent open and what you'll notice is perfect mid-January conditions without the cold."

Moss noted , after a dismal season last year, attendance is back to levels from two and three years ago. Of course without colder days down the road there will be problems.

Bob Switzgabel, the owner of Ski Sundown said snow making and moving snow is critical. "We have to be creative," he said "this weather isn't exactly Winter but you have to roll with the punches and take advantage of forty degree days."

Klaus Nuki, still skis well at age 84 and was happy making turns in the January sun. "It's soft and Sunny, it's warm and there's no wind, it's the best."